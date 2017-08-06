Morris man injured in rollover

Austin David Smith, the only occupant of the vehicle, suffered severe injuries because the vehicle rolled several times, according to the sheriff's office.

Smith was transported to the Douglas County Emergency Room and the extent of his injuries is unknown. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. The crash investigation is still ongoing.

Douglas County sheriff’s deputies, North Ambulance, Kensington First Responders, Hoffman Ambulance, Hoffman Fire Department, and a Grant County sheriff’s deputy responded to the scene.