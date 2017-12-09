Kid Rock to headline Moondance Jam in northern Minn.

An artist who has bridged the hip hop, rock and country genres, Kid Rock first hit the national music scene in 1998 with his "Devil Without a Cause" album. To date, Kid Rock has sold more than 26 million albums and continues to tour regularly

Moondance Jam officials will be announcing more bands in the coming months and expect more than 50 bands to perform on four stages during the weekend.

Tickets and camping for the festival are on sale, with discount tickets available until Dec. 15. Tickets can be purchased by calling (218) 836-1055 or by visiting www.moondancejam.com.