RFC board names Richardson interim manager
Monique Richardson has been named the interim manager of the Regional Fitness Center, a news release from the RFC said today.
Richardson has most recently been responsible for marketing and advertising at the RFC.
The news release said the RFC's board of directors is excited about Richardson's leadership skills, commitment to the community and passion for the RFC.
The RFC is partnership between the University of Minnesota Morris, Stevens County, the city of Morris and the Morris Area School District.