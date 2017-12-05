Millard is Morris Firefighter of the Year

Fire chief Dave Dybdal said the criteria for being firefighter of the year includes performance beyond normal duties, appreciation of the work, having a positive impact and being an all-around good person.

Rick Millard is also the fire department's building maintenance person.

Millard has been a member of the fire department for five years.

Two firefighters were sworn in on Dec. 4. Jason Young and Jacob Kent had completed their probationary period with the department and were moved from the standard probation black helmet to their new yellow helmet to full membership status.

Because of Young and Kent's prior experience with other fire departments and coming in with Firefighter I and Firefighter II under their belts they were able to complete the probation period in six months instead of the standard one year, Dybdal said.