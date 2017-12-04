Energy dialogue set for Dec. 6

The event is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the West Central Research and Outreach Center in rural Morris. The event, called "Our Energy Future: Stevens County" is organized by the Jefferson Center, a nonpartisan organization committed to advancing democratic, citizen-driven solutions to community and public issues, according to its website. Jefferson Center organized a climate dialogue in Morris in 2014.

Andrew Rockway of the Jefferson Center said the event is an opportunity to discuss what's been happening with energy in the county, to ask questions and to discuss what future energy sources could be in the future.

Rockway said the event will include presentations from Mike Reese of WCROC, Morris city manager Blaine Hill and Brian Draxton of Otter Tail Power. The event will also include time for questions and discussion.

Reese said his presentation and the overall event is a way to get community members thinking of energy supplied to their home, business and governmental bodies as well as places they use or gather in. Reese's work at WCROC includes practical research that can be applied to personal use as well as work, church, school and similar, he said.

The Jefferson Center plans to have another event in February as a follow up to the December event, Rockway said. Organizers want to have answers to questions and possibly, some plans or ideas about to how to pursue future energy ideas suggested in December.

The Dec. 6 event includes a dinner at 5:30 p.m. with presentations starting around 6 p.m.

To RSVP use the website link of www.bit.ly/sc-energy or the Facebook site at facebook.com/RuralClimateDialogues/.