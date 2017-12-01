The Super Bowl Host Committee hired producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis to oversee the series and the pair announced the artists, but not all the specific dates they will be playing, on Friday.

The Revolution, Sheila E., and Morris Day and the Time will headline a special Prince tribute on Jan. 29.

The rest of the acts announced include rockers (Soul Asylum, the Suburbs, the Jayhawks, Bob Mould) and R&B and gospel performers (Sounds of Blackness, the Steeles, Mint Condition, Stokley Williams). Also on the bill: Rapper Dessa, singer/songwriter Cobi, former Minnesota Viking and "The Voice" contestant Esera Tuaolo, Twin Cities choir VocalEssence, '80s pop band the Jets and Broadway star and actress Idina Menzel, the only performer with no obvious ties to the state.