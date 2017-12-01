Sasha Warner to serve at least 90 days for burglary

Judge Charles Glasrud stayed the prison sentence and placed Warner on 10 years of supervised probation. Warner was ordered to serve 120 days in jail with 90 days to start on Nov. 29, the release said. The remaining 30 days will start one year from Nov. 28. The 30 days can be waived if Warner remains complaint with probation, the release said.

A jury found Warner guilty of the charges during a three-day trail from Sept. 12-14, the release said. Warner entered a Morris residence and stole prescription pills on May 16. Warner was arrested after home video surveillance cameras showed her inside the home.

The Morris Police Department was the lead investigation unit and was assisted by the Stevens County Sheriff's Office. Jordan reminded residents to locks their doors and vehicles and take other precautions to secure their property.