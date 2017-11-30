Minnesota counties to sue opioid manufacturers

At a news conference Thursday, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said he feared late-night phone calls because so often it’s law enforcement contacting him about “another dead kid” who overdosed.

“We’ve had enough of the fraudulent marketing and negligent distribution of opioids,” Orput said. “All of us have been struggling with the devastating affect they’ve had on our communities. All of this has been done in the name of outrageous profits.”

Last year, 395 Minnesotans died from opioid overdoses, according to the most recent data from the state Department of Health. Roughly half of those deaths were from prescription drugs sold under brand names such as Oxycontin and Percocet and Vicodin.

In 2016, Minnesota health care providers wrote 3.5 million prescriptions for opioids, enough for 62 percent of the state’s population to have access to the powerful drugs, state data shows.

The county attorneys’ lawsuits will allege that flood of pills is due to a dishonest campaign stretching back to the late 1990s to convince doctors and patients that opioids were not addictive and were a safe way to treat chronic pain.

Easy access to pills led to widespread opioid dependence with addicts often turning to illicit drugs when their prescriptions ran out, the county attorneys claim.

Pharmaceutical companies had a duty to tell doctors and patients the truth about the possible dangers of their products and should never put profits over safety, Orput said.

“That hasn’t happened. The defendants broke those simple rules,” he said.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said county leaders decided to pursue individual lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors because the drugs have had different impacts in each community. Counties also have the option of filing lawsuits in state or federal courts.

Lawsuits are expected to be filed across the state in the coming weeks.

“Every county is going to have a different story to tell with respect to their claims against distributors and the manufacturers,” Choi said, noting that county leaders were sharing information. “We are very much together and we want to find solutions that are going to work for our communities.”

Officials from Ramsey, Washington, Dakota, Hennepin and St. Louis counties all attended Thursday’s news conference to announce the lawsuits.

Minnesota is not the only state to file lawsuits against opioid manufacturers. There are scores of lawsuits that have been filed nationwide, and in at least one case they have led pharmaceutical companies to change their marketing practices, Minnesota officials said.

Minnesota’s lawsuits seek financial damages and better oversight of opioids to address what is described as a public health epidemic. Defendants include the Purdue Frederick Company; Cephalon, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals; Watson Laboratories; the McKesson Corporation and others.

In other cases opioid manufacturers and distributors have denied wrongdoing. Earlier this year, McKesson agreed to a record $150 million civil settlement with the Justice Department for failing to report suspicious sales of opioids.

“We must hold these corporate schlockmeisters accountable,” Orput said, using a slang term for a junk dealer.