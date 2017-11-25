K9 unit to start in Stevens County

Sheriff Jason Dingman and deputy Ron Hensinger told the Stevens County Board of Commissioners at its Nov. 21 meeting that enough money has been raised to buy the dog and equipment for a squad car for a K9 unit. A K9 unit is a specially trained dog and handler that are used for narcotics incidents, lost people and similar incidents.

"We've raised $12,750 to date," Dingman said. The dog costs $9,150 and the equipment for the vehicle will cost $3,000, he said. "We've got the dog and vehicle equipment covered and we've got an additional $400 to go toward training," Dingman said.

Hensinger will be the handler in the K9 unit. He told the board he will go to Europe this coming week to get the dog. Once the dog is in the U.S. it will need to be evaluated by a veterinarian so it will be a few weeks before the dog can be in Stevens County.

Hensinger and the dog will undergo training before an official K9 unit is established.

The county last had a K9 unit in 2015. The dog was medically discharged from duty and the handler took a job outside of Stevens County.

The sheriff's office raised money through a partnership with Pizza Ranch in Morris. The office also received donations outside of that partnership.

The commissioners formally accepted $4,200 in donations toward the K9 unit and approved spending $9,100 in donations on the dog.