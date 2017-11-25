Donnelly News

Temperatures have not been too bad for this time of the year, most farmers are done picking corn, and with their fall fieldwork.

Thank-offering service presented by the WELCA women of the parish at both services on Nov. 26. No Sunday school.

KLCW advent brunch on Dec. 3 following services at Kongsvinger about 9:30 a.m. at the parish hall,. St John's WELCA Christmas celebration is at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.

During the advent season the parish will be collecting toys for tots, scarves, hats and mittens for those in need.

Contact the parish office for information about the advent poinsettia memorial gardens at both churches this year.

St. John's, is sponsoring a "where's the beef dinner?" raffle. Drawing will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 3 at the church. Contact any member or the parish office for tickets.

On Nov. 26, advent decorating will take place at Kongsvinger following services, and at St. John's following services and a potluck dinner.

The Threshing Bee royalty were part of the parade of lights in Morris, on Nov. 16.

Herman Red Hats Christmas party is at 9 a.m. on Dec. 4 at AJ's in Herman.