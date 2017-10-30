Fuel, grain trucks collide in Grant County

Road blockades were set up by law enforcement and fire departments in a one square mile area around the crash site. Law enforcement and emergency personnel at the blockades said the barriers and diversion of traffic was because of the hazardous material in the tanker.

Traffic on Highway 59 going north from Morris was diverted toward Donnelly at the intersection of 59 and Stevens County Road 20.

The Minnesota State Patrol is in charge of the crash scene and investigation. No other details were immediately available.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office and emergency crews from Barrett, Hoffman and the Minnesota Department of Transportation were at the scene.