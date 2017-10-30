The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office identified the two men as Scott Tracy Shobert, 57, of Blaine, and Kurt Allan Shobert, 52, of Andover.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a structure fire southeast of Clearbrook in Leon Township at about 7 a.m. Saturday, according to a release from Clearwater County Sheriff Darin Halverson.

Firefighters from Clearbrook and nearby Gonvick responded and found a trailer home fully engulfed in flames, the release said. After the fire was put out, two bodies were discovered inside. The two brothers use the trailer home as a hunting cabin, the release said.

No foul play is suspected, however, the cause of the fire was still unknown Monday morning and remains under investigation.

Clearbrook is about 37 miles northwest of Bemidji.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.