Minnesota farmer dies after being run over, dragged by plow

On Sunday, Oct. 29, at 7:42 a.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a farm accident in Moe Township.

Once on scene, deputies found the victim, whose name is being held pending family notification, deceased in the farm field. A report from the sheriff's office said the man was chisel plowing and was driven over by the chisel plow and dragged.

The tractor, the report said, eventually became stuck in a ditch and stopped.

The man was working alone in the field at the time of the accident, according to the sheriff's office. His body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Anoka County and the incident remains under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Also responding to the accident were the Brandon First Responders and North Ambulance.