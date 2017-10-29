The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a structure fire southeast of Clearbrook in Leon Township at about 7 a.m. Saturday, according to a release from Clearwater County Sheriff Darin Halverson.

Firefighters from Clearbrook and nearby Gonvick responded and found a trailer home fully engulfed in flames, the release said. After the fire was put out, two bodies were discovered inside. The bodies are believed to be brothers from the Twin Cities metro area who use the trailer home as a hunting cabin, the release said.

No foul play is suspected, however, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The names of the victims will be released Monday, Oct. 30, the release said.

Clearbrook is about 37 miles northwest of Bemidji.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.