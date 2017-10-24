"There were more opioid-related deaths last year than the year before,' state Attorney General Lori Swanson said. "Safely disposing of prescription drugs that are no longer needed keeps them from being diverted or abused, or being accidentally swallowed by children,"

The event is part of the 14th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Agencies set up to receive the drugs can be found at tinyurl.com/TakeBackEvent. Most events run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"These unwanted medications often find their way into the illicit drug supply and significantly contribute to the abuse epidemic that currently plagues our country and destroys lives," the federal Drug Enforcement Administration's Kenneth Solek said.