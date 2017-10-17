A Stearns County sheriff’s deputy and several St. Cloud police officers were investigating a possible assault shortly before midnight Monday. As part of the investigation, officers attempted to make contact with the occupants of a home.

According to the preliminary investigation, shortly after investigators knocked on the front door, an armed man inside of the home broke out a window at the back of the residence and fled out of the window. Evidence at the scene is consistent with the subject’s weapon being fired. At one point the deputy fired his weapon, according to the news release.

The male subject sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Investigators and ambulance personnel provided first aid at the scene. The subject was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

Two officers also deployed stun guns to assist in apprehending the subject.