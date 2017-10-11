Phillip Koehntop was flown by LifeLink III from the scene, but later died, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Koehntop was driving a 2016 Honda ATV when it collided with a 1992 Dodge Dakota pickup driven by Larry Habben, 78, of Hoffman. Habben was not injured.

The crash occurred at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, near the Grant County line.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Kensington First Responders, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota State Patrol, Grant County Sheriff's Office, Hoffman Ambulance and First Responders, and North Ambulance.