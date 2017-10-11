The $15 million ice palace was planned to be built with private donations on the grounds of the state Capitol. Organizers announced Wednesday they were not able to raise enough money to guarantee they could cover the costs.

A $1.1 million ice palace built for the Super Bowl in 1992 led to the St. Paul Winter Carnival Association filing for bankruptcy, organizers noted.

Organizers were not confident they could cover the costs of constructing and operating the ice palace, said Roseann Bump, executive director of Ice Cold Events, the entity created to fund and build the structure.

The release said organizers needed a minimum budget of $5 million to move forward with the project.

“We needed to know we could pay our bills for what was a very complex project and just could not make that work,” Bump said.

The 2018 Winter Carnival will be extended a week to coincide with other Super Bowl activities Jan. 25 to Feb. 10. The Super Bowl is Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The St. Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation, which oversees the Winter Carnival and created Ice Cold Events, first announced its ice palace plans in August.

A first look at the designer’s drawings depicted a concept of a palace with slim, graceful spires — a departure from the stocky, pitched-roof designs of years past.

“It looks like Superman’s Fortress of Solitude,” said Pat Cosgrove, a former member of the King’s Guard of the Winter Carnival Vulcans.

Minnesota Public Radio reported in May that the state Legislature approved building the ice palace near the Capitol using only private donations — no taxpayer money.

Work was expected to begin Dec. 15 and workers planned to get ice from the nearest place that can guarantee 12-inch thickness: Detroit Lakes.