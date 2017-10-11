Search
    Missing Fergus Falls woman found in St. Paul

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:29 a.m.

    FERGUS FALLS — The family of a missing vulnerable adult from Fergus Falls says their prayers have been answered.

    Twenty-seven-year old Shaylia Helland's father says she was found at Catholic Chairities St. Paul. Her family brought her home Tuesday night.

    Police say Helland left her group home last Friday and appeared to be getting rides from truckers at truck stops.

    Her parents say they are incredibly grateful to law enforcement and the community for getting the word out to bring her home.

