Willmar man arrested after high-speed chase in stolen car

Jeremy Nordberg, 25, was arrested four hours later in a cornfield near Hector after officers used a drone, a K-9 officer and State Patrol helicopter to get him to emerge from the field.

He is being held in the Renville County Jail pending a court appearance on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing a peace officer, driving after revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Renville County Sheriff Scott Hable, the chase began around 11 a.m. Saturday when a deputy was called to investigate a gas drive-off from a business in Franklin.

The officer attempted to stop the suspect vehicle — 2004 Volkswagen Jetta — which had been reported stolen.

Nordberg, who was believed to have had a firearm in his possession, fled and the deputy and other officers began a vehicle pursuit with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, according to the news release.

An attempt to deploy a tire deflation device failed and Nordberg continued to drive for about 21 miles before the car went into a ditch and then back onto the road.

At that time, a State Patrol trooper conducted a maneuver that caused the vehicle to enter the ditch again on 490th Street, about eight miles northeast of Hector.

Nordberg then ran into a cornfield.

Law enforcement officers evacuated a nearby residence and closed roads in the area as a public safety precaution.

Nordberg was later located in the cornfield using a Renville County Sheriff's Office drone.

With the assistance of a State Patrol helicopter and other law enforcement agencies, including a Kandiyohi County K-9 unit, Nordberg was taken into custody at around 3 p.m. Saturday.