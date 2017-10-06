Industrial accident kills maintenance worker in central Minn.

Shoutz, a maintenance worker at the business, was reportedly working on a machine and became pinned in a piece of equipment, according to a news release.

Rescue workers were able to free Shoutz from the equipment and began lifesaving efforts, but he succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

Meeker County sheriff’s deputies, Watkins Ambulance, Watkins Fire Department and Life Link III responded to the scene.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation.