An exhibit filed with a search warrant application states that no signs of physical trauma or drug use were evident when authorities initially examined Delaney's body, the discovery of which was reported to NDSU police shortly after noon on Sept. 17.

University police took Delaney's remains into custody, as well as a 1.75 liter bottle of Smirnoff vodka, a 1.75 liter bottle of RonDiaz rum and a Busch Light box, according to the search warrant documents.

The identity of the high school senior from Burnsville, Minn., was publicly revealed by Paul O. Taylor, an attorney representing Delaney's family. Taylor said on Wednesday, Oct. 4, that testing is still being done and no cause of death had been determined.

NDSU officials have released little information about the case.

An NDSU spokeswoman said Wednesday that there is nothing new to report. Specific questions as to whether a cause of death had been determined or whether any charges are expected were not specifically addressed by NDSU.

Shortly after Delaney's body was discovered, dorm residents who knew Delaney told The Forum he had been staying with a friend on the seventh floor of Sevrinson Hall for the weekend in question.

Nick Harrom and Brandon Wright, both 18 of Bemidji, Minn., who live on the sixth floor of Sevrinson, said they are friends with a suite-mate of the student Delaney was visiting.

They said many students had been drinking the weekend Delaney died, but that Delaney seemed fine at the time.

Both said they saw Delaney and his friend at the JCI Musical Festival, featuring T-Pain, on that Saturday night at Newman Outdoor Field at NDSU. They stopped briefly at the friend's room early that Sunday morning before going back to their room.

Wright said that when Delaney's friend woke up that Sunday morning, Delaney couldn't be woken so the friend immediately called for an ambulance.