Missing teen's family to hold community search in Bemidji

Jourdain's aunt Alex Tanner and other members of the teen's family have asked for the community's help Saturday, Sept. 30, during a new search. Jourdain was last seen in Bemidji's Nymore neighborhood on Halloween night.

"My dad was thinking maybe we should just start from the beginning again," said Tanner, who raised Jourdain. "We just kind of ran out of places to go. There's not tips coming in again, there hasn't been for a while."

Shortly after Jourdain went missing, multiple law enforcement agencies — the Bemidji Police Department and police reserves, Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force — searched areas in Bemidji. Family members have also continued to search throughout the year, finding no sign of the teen.

"Technically we really haven't stopped, but this is the first time we're asking for help," Tanner said. Community members helped search for Jourdain in the days after he went missing, but large-scale searches dropped off when snow fell in November.

Jourdain is not considered a runaway.

Those participating in the search on Saturday will take two different routes toward Cass Lake. Community searchers have previously focused on areas along Highway 71, Roosevelt Road, U.S. Highway 2 and Power Dam Road.

A reward fund set up in early spring is still available, and may be paid out to anyone with information on Jourdain's whereabouts. Tanner said the family plans to hold fundraisers, including a raffle in the coming months to increase the reward amount.

"It's just hard, because he's a senior this year," Tanner said. "He should be there with his friends, and looking forward to graduation."

Jourdain is described as a 6-foot-4-inch, 175-pound Native American male with short, dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone interested in helping with the search should meet at 616 Wood Avenue Southeast at 10 a.m. Saturday. For more information, visit the "Let's bring Jeremy home" Facebook page.