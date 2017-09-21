Mediation to begin today over veto by Gov. Dayton

"I have nothing more to say about the mediation process, which (begins) tomorrow. If it's not successful, I'll have a lot to say," the governor said Wednesday, Sept. 20. A spokeswoman for the Minnesota House said many of the details would be determined by the mediator.

At stake in the mediation ordered by the Minnesota Supreme Court earlier this month: Whether and how the Minnesota House and Senate will be funded after Dayton used his line-item veto to nix $130 million in funding for the Legislature earlier this year. The talks, expected to start Thursday, will take place at a Minneapolis law firm and include the governor as well legislative leaders from both parities. The talks could be all-day affairs.

Although Dayton said he won't let the public into details of the talks — at mediator Rick Solum's request — court documents and other sources reveal a lot about how the state got into this situation.

It began with a line-item veto

In May, with a stroke of a pen and the signing of his name, Dayton vetoed $130 million worth of House and Senate funding for the two-year budget cycle that began July 1 and will run through July 1, 2019.

Dayton did not veto $41 million worth of funding for the Legislative Coordinating Commission, which pays for many of the nonpartisan staff.

The vetoed money buys...

The House and Senate spend the bulk of their budgets on legislative staff and members' salaries and benefits.

For lawmakers, part of the benefits of being a lawmaker is that the state pays for your Twin Cities-area housing during session, if you live more than 50 miles from the Capitol. That benefit also includes having the House rent thousands of dollars' worth of furniture for the subsidized metro-area housing, according to an accounting put together by the state (not the Legislature).

But that's not all

As tallied by the governor's attorneys, the House and Senate pay for items that are less than crucial, Dayton's attorneys argue. Those expenditures include money for flowers in the House, tablecloth cleaning in the Senate and $9.58 during July and September for "pager services" in the House.

Legislative officials say that the flower purchases were for former members' funerals, that the tablecloths were used during the Capitol grand reopening in August and that a few staffers opt for old-timey pagers, rather than using their personal cellphones for legislative business.

Some in the Legislature are trimming back.

In an email to legislators this week, Senate Capitol Investment Committee Chairman Dave Senjem, R-Rochester, said he would not schedule committee tours of proposed projects for the time being.

"Statewide bonding tours have an associated expense and with the limited carry-forward money available, our emphasis must be on treating employees fairly and sustaining the essential services of the Senate as long as possible," he said.

Money keeps flowing

Despite the governor's veto, the Legislature has continued to get money from the state to pay for nearly all its expenses.

At the request of Dayton and the Legislature, Ramsey County District Judge John Guthmann in June ordered the state to continue providing money to the Legislature so that it could continue to "draft, debate, publish, vote on and enact legislation." That same judge, in July, overturned the governor's funding veto as unconstitutional.

This month, however, the Minnesota Supreme Court decided the veto was constitutional. Despite that about-face, the Supreme Court's order didn't reverse the district court's earlier funding order. A spokesman at the state's finance agency said it will continue to pay the bills for the House and Senate through at least the end of September.

Supreme Court wanted more

The Supreme Court not only ordered both sides into talks, it wanted the House and Senate to reveal how long they could continue operating if the state stopped paying their bills. The Legislature told the court this week that they had about $16 million in savings, enough to last through November for the Senate and through January for the House.

But Dayton's attorneys said those estimates are unrealistic. If the House and Senate were funding themselves only through their savings, they said in a court filing, they could certainly cut back on some of the extras and make their money last longer.

And if the money runs out?

The governor's attorneys told the court that the state should continue to fund basic legislative needs even if it ultimately reverses Guthmann's July ruling. It should do it under court order. Courts rightfully have and should step in if the political funding process — Legislature passes, governor signs — fails, they said.

On the contrary, the Legislature's attorneys argued. Although courts have become state budget gurus before and the Legislature joined with Dayton in asking the Ramsey County courts to order the House and Senate funded this year, those moves do not sit well with the constitutional separation of powers.

"Since court-ordered funding is not constitutionally permitted, the governor's line-item vetoes effectively prevent the Legislature from functioning and deprive the people of Minnesota of their constitutional right to a functioning Legislature," they wrote.

Meanwhile, the fight costs money

The Legislature and the governor are splitting the $257-per-hour cost that Solum, the mediator, is charging for his services, the parties said.

That's in addition to the bills the governor and the Legislature are paying for their high-profile lawyers. The governor is paying $506 an hour for former Supreme Court Justice Sam Hanson's services. According to the contract signed this summer, Hanson's fees and services should run no more than $150,000.

Doug Kelley, a longtime attorney in Minnesota, is charging the Legislature $325 an hour for his work.

Don Davis of Forum News Service contributed to this report. The Pioneer Press is an FNS media partner.