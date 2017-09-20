Finnish president visiting Minnesota this week

“It’s not hyperbole to say this is a significant honor and auspicious occasion for Minnesota,” said Anne Ulseth, spokesperson for the festival. The Finnish president will be in Minnesota Thursday, Sept. 21, through Saturday, Sept. 23.

With nearly 100,000 descendants, Minnesota has one of the largest communities of Finnish immigrants in the U.S. Finns and their descendants have been living in Minnesota for 150 years, Ulseth said, and the landscapes of many counties are dominated by Finnish cultural geography.

“He’s coming here because this has become a really incredible platform on which to present Finland to the general republic of the U.S.,” said Marianne Wargelin, honorary consul of Finland in the Twin Cities.

Minnesota and Finland are approximately the same size with about the same population.

While visiting, Niinistö will meet with Gov. Mark Dayton, attend an all-Finnish program by the Minnesota Orchestra — directed by Finland native Osmo Vänskä — and receive an honorary doctorate of laws degree from the University of Minnesota.