Glenwood woman, Hoffman man hurt in crash

Injured were the van driver, Beth Hirsch, 37, of Glenwood, and Todd Wilde, 53, of Hoffman. The State Patrol described their injuries as not life-threatening. They were treated at Stevens County Hospital in Morris.

The State Patrol said Hirsch was driving a 2000 Plymouth Voyager about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, when she pulled out in front of a semi-truck driven by Kristopher Hengel, 34, of Elbow Lake. Hengel moved to the left to avoid rear-ending the van which then turned into the semi-truck.

Hirsch and Wilde were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not involved, the State Patrol said.