Community Calendar

GENEALOGICAL RESEARCH PRESENTATION by "UMM Reference Librarian Peter Bremer. Bremer will give a presentation titled "Hidden Gems: Overlooked Genealogical Resources on the Web" at 11 a.m. on Sept. 16 at Rodney A. Briggs Library in room #350A on the UMM campus.. Free online tools will be highlighted. Afterwards time will be given for personal family research. Everyone is welcome."

SUNDAY

DEDICATION SERVICES for the new Trinity Lutheran Church in Alberta will be at 10:30 a.m. The service will be followed by a dinner.

TONY DEBLOIS FREE CONCERT, at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17, at Federated Church in Morris. DeBlois is an internationally famous musician and singer. Reception following concert.

MONDAY

PATRICA LUNDEEN, RENOWNED musican, organist and pianist, of Brainerd, will perform on the piano at the Sons of Norway Lodge 1-590 meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at First

Lutheran Church in Morris. Refreshments will be served. The public is welcome.

TUESDAY

MISSIONARY Quynh-Hoa Nguyen will speak at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Federated Church in Morris. A small reception will follow.

WEDNESDAY

PUTTING THE GARDEN TO BED Prepare your garden for the next growing season. Wed, Sept. 20, from 5:15-6 pm in the Horticulture Display Garden at the West Central Research and Outreach Center. In the event of inclement weather, class will be held in AgCountry Auditorium at the WCROC, 46352 State Hwy 329, Morris. More info at wcroc.cfans.umn.edu or 320-589-1711. Admission is free, donations accepted.

THURSDAY

2017 LATTERELL VISITING ALUMNI first lecture is "Helping Kids Care about Writing: Machine Learning that Puts Users First" from Elijah Mayfield '09, vice president of new technologies for Turnitin. The lecture is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14,science auditorium at the University of Minnesota Morris. Mayfield will talk about how he led a team of researchers, designers, and software engineers to build Turnitin Revision Assistant, a product that helps students write better, receive more feedback, and take ownership of their own writing processes. There is no cost to attend.