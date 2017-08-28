William Henry Hoehn, Crews’ boyfriend and co-defendant, told police he arrived home to find Crews cleaning up blood in the bathroom and presenting him with the child saying, “This is our baby, this is our family.”

The neighbor, Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, 22, went missing Aug. 19. She was eight months pregnant at the time. Her body was found wrapped in plastic bags in the Red River on Sunday night, Aug. 27.

Crews, 38, and Hoehn, 32, have each been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and providing false information to law enforcement. They were set to appear in Cass County District Court at 2 p.m. Monday.

According to court records, after police found a baby in the apartment that Crews and Hoehn shared on Aug. 24, Crews told detectives she had asked Greywind to come to the apartment and taught her how to self-induce birth by breaking her own water.

Greywind’s family said she had told them she was visiting an upstairs neighbor at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 19. Crews said Greywind then left the apartment and returned at 3 a.m. Aug. 21 to give Crews the baby.

Hoehn told police that he returned home from work at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 19, an hour after Greywind allegedly visited, to find Crews cleaning up blood in the bathroom and presenting him with the baby. He told police that he did remove garbage bags containing bloody towels and his own bloody shoes and leaving them in a dumpster at a West Fargo apartment building.