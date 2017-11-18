Open Houses
• An open house bridal shower for Brooke Johnson, bride to be of Adam Koehl, will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Apostolic Christian Faith Fellowship Center on Hwy 9. The couple is registered at Target and Bed, Bath & Beyond.
• An open house baby shower for Baby Kampmeier, child of Mac and Sydney (Beyer) Kampmeier of Chokio, will be held Sunday, Nov. 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Morris Senior Center.
• An open house baby shower for Baby Girl Livengood, daughter of Alisha and Kody Livengood, will be held Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Morris. They are registered at Target and Amazon. Instead of a card, if you would like to bring a book and write a line or two, so each time we read it, we will think of you.