Open Houses

An open house bridal shower for Brooke Johnson, bride to be of Adam Koehl, will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Apostolic Christian Faith Fellowship Center on Hwy 9. The couple is registered at Target and Bed, Bath & Beyond.

"Two little eyes, one little nose, ten little fingers, ten little toes... Boy or Girl? Nobody knows! " Please join us for an open house baby shower for Baby Kampmeier, child of Mac & Sydney (Beyer) Kampmeier of Chokio, on Sunday, Nov.19, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Morris Senior Center.