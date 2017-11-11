Open Houses
An open house meet and greet baby shower for Tysen Johnston, son of Justin and Brandi (Sperr) Johnston, will be held Sunday, Nov. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Morris. Everyone is welcome, as this is for the whole family.
An open house bridal shower for Brooke Johnson, bride to be of Adam Koehl, will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Apostolic Christian Faith Fellowship Center on Hwy 9. The couple is registered at Target and Bed, Bath & Beyond.
"Two little eyes, one little nose, ten little fingers, ten little toes... Boy or Girl? Nobody knows! " Please join us for an open house baby shower for Baby Kampmeier, child of Mac & Sydney (Beyer) Kampmeier of Chokio, on Sunday, Nov.19, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Morris Senior Center.