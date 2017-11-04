Open Houses

An open house bridal shower for Brooke Johnson, bride to be of Adam Koehl, will be held Saturday, Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alberta.

An open house meet and greet baby shower for Tysen Johnston, son of Justin and Brandi (Sperr) Johnston, will be held Sunday, Nov. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Morris. Everyone is welcome, as this is for the whole family.

An open house bridal shower for Brooke Johnson, bride to be of Adam Koehl, will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Apostolic Christian Faith Fellowship Center on Hwy 9. The couple is registered at Target and Bed, Bath & Beyond.