Open Houses

OH BABY! Hope you can join us for an open house baby shower for Laura (Wolff) and Brian Ennen on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 to 11a.m. at the Pomme de Terre Golf Course in Morris. One small request and it won't be too hard...Please bring a book instead of a card. Whether it's worn or new, every time we read it, we will think of you.

An open house bridal shower for Brooke Johnson, bride to be of Adam Koehl, will be held Saturday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alberta.

An open house meet and greet baby shower for Tysen Johnston, son of Justin and Brandi (Sperr) Johnston, will be held Sunday, Nov. 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Morris. Everyone is welcome, as this is for the whole family.