Open Houses

An open house baby shower for Danielle Davidson, daughter of Tim and Patty Bormann, will be held Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1 to 3 pm at the Morris E Free Church. The parents to be are registered at Target and on Amazon.

A little pumpkin is on its way, help us celebrate with a special day. Please join us for a baby shower honoring Nikki (Luke) Greiner on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the AXIS, 2 Fairview Lane (formerly the Evangelical Free Church along Hwy 9) in Hancock. Registered at Target and Amazon. Skip the card for a book instead, as we want baby Greiner to be well-read.

An open house bridal shower for Courtney Gramm, bride to be of Adam Palen, will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Center on South Hwy 59. The couple is registered at Amazon, Norwex, Fleet Farm and Pampered Chef. Come and go as you please.

OH BABY! Hope you can join us for an open house baby shower for Laura (Wolff) and Brian Ennen on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 to 11a.m. at the Pomme de Terre Golf Course in Morris. One small request and it won't be too hard...Please bring a book instead of a card. Whether it's worn or new, every time we read it, we will think of you.