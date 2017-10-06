Open Houses

An open house baby shower for Jaden and Megan (Dierks) Mitzel will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the home of Gary and Tammy Dierks. The couple is having a boy. Please bring a book instead of a card. The couple is registered at Target.

A baby shower for Emma Ann, daughter of Mike and Abby (Olson) Weick, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Chokio. All are welcome.

An open house bridal shower in honor of Kami Van Hal, bride to be of Philip Berg, will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Morris Senior Center. Kami is the daughter of Sue and Greg Van Hal of Pillager. Phil is the son of Bev and Jeff Berg of Brainerd, formerly of Morris, and the grandson of Wallace & Luella Raasch, Morris and Alice (Berg) and Rolland Boom of Alexandria. Everyone welcome. The couple is registered at Target, Amazon and Bed, Bath & Beyond.

An open house baby shower for Mike and Erin Hoffman will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cholio. Erin is the daughter of Ed and Paula Baxter of Graceville and Mike is the son of Luverne and Mary Hoffman of Kensington. The couple is registered at Target.

An open house wedding reception for Timothy and Mary (Wulf) Wollak will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Apostolic Christian Faith Fellowship Center. Everyone welcome.

Please join us in sharing our joy as we prepare for a baby girl. An open house shower for Baby Johnson, daughter of Jessica and Ben of Alberta, will be held Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alberta. All are welcome to join.

We will be having an open house baby shower for Danielle Davidson daughter of Tim and Patty Bormann on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Morris E Free Church. The parents to be are registered at Target and on Amazon.

A little pumpkin is on its way, help us celebrate with a special day. Please join us for a baby shower honoring Nikki (Luke) Greiner on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the AXIS, 2 Fairview Lane, Hancock (formerly the Evangelical Free Church along Hwy 9) in Hancock. Registered at Target and Amazon.Skip the card for a book instead, as we want baby Greiner to be well-read.