Open Houses

An open house baby shower for Megan (Brandt) and Luke Zahradka in honor of their son, Ezekiel John will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Cyrus Trinity Lutheran Church basement. In lieu of a card, please bring a book for Ezekiel. The family is registered at Target and Amazon.

An open house 90th birthday party for Fran Marks will be held Sunday, Oct. 1, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Cougar Room at Hotel 200 in Morris. Your presence is your gift.

An open house bridal shower for Nicole Valnes, bride to be of Rick Turch, will be held Saturday, Oct.7, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Morris.

An open house baby shower for Jaden and Megan (Dierks) Mitzel will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the home of Gary & Tammy Dierks. The couple is having a boy. Please bring a book instead of a card. The couple is registered at Target.

An open house baby shower for Mike and Erin Hoffman will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to Noon at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cholio. Erin is the daughter of Ed and Paula Baxter of Graceville and Mike is the son of Luverne and Mary Hoffman of Kensington. The couple is registered at Target.

An open house wedding reception for Timothy and Mary (Wulf) Wollak will be held Saturday, Oct. 14,from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Apostolic Christian Faith Fellowship Center. Everyone welcome.