Open Houses

An open house baby shower for Nikki Mae Krosch, infant daughter of Cody and Molly (Asfeld) Krosch of Alberta, will be from Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 to 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church of Morris. Please bring a children's book instead of a card.

Cake and coffee will be served in honor of Art & Pat Stahn's 60th wedding anniversary following services on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Our Savior's Church in Chokio.

An open house 90th birthday celebration for Margaret Kramer will be held at the United Methodist Church of Herman on Sept. 24 from 2 to 4 p.m.

An open house wedding reception for Jerry and Brenda (Knobloch) Messner will be held Sunday, Sept. 24, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Apostolic Christian Church fellowship center (south of Morris on Hwy 59).

An open house 80th birthday party for Curt Quisberg will be held Sunday, Sept. 24, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the farm of Mark and Michelle Raths at 51261 210th St., Morris (.5 miles north on Hwy 9 and 3 miles west on 210th St. - Watch for signs.)

Please join us in sharing our joy as we prepare for a baby boy. An open house baby shower for Baby Beyer, son of Mac and Xochil, will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 to 11 am at Faith Lutheran Church at 108 W. 8th St. in Morris. All are welcome to attend.

An open house baby shower for Megan (Brandt) and Luke Zahradka in honor of their son, Ezekiel John will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Cyrus Trinity Lutheran Church basement. In lieu of a card, please bring a book for Ezekiel. The family is registered at Target and Amazon.

An open house 90th birthday party for Fran Marks will be held Sunday, Oct. 1, from 1:30 to 3:30 in the Cougar Room at Hotel 200 in Morris. Your presence is your gift.

An open house bridal shower for Nicole Valnes, bride to be of Rick Turch, will be held Saturday, Oct.7, from 9 to 11 at Faith Lutheran Church in Morris.

An open house baby shower for Jaden and Megan (Dierks) Mitzel will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the home of Gary & Tammy Dierks. The couple is having a boy. Please bring a book instead of a card. The couple is registered at Target.

An open house baby shower for Mike and Erin Hoffman will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to Noon at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cholio. Erin is the daughter of Ed and Paula Baxter of Graceville and Mike is the son of Luverne and Mary Hoffman of Kensington. The couple is registered at Target.