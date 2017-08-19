Open Houses
An Open House Bridal Shower for Melinda Schmidgall, bride to be of Jason Schaefer, will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Apostolic Christian Faith Fellowship Center on Minnesota Highway 9. The couple is registered at Target, Herberger's and Town & Country.
There will be an Open House Bridal Shower for Adrienne Gahm, bride to be of Michael Spieker, at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, in the community room of Morris & Associates, 600 Atlantic Ave, Morris. Please use the back door.