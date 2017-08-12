Open Houses
There will be an Open House Bridal Shower for Mary Wulf, bride-to-be of Tim Wollak, on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9-11 a.m. at the Apostolic Christian Faith Fellowship Hall, rural Hancock. Please bring a recipe for Mary. Come and go as you please. Mary and Tim are registered at Target, Mills Fleet Farm and Country Cupboard (Mindy Joos).
An Open House Bridal Shower for Melinda Schmidgall, bride to be of Jason Schaefer, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Apostolic Christian Faith Fellowship Center on Hwy 9. The couple is registered at Target, Herberger's and Town & Country.
There will be an Open House Bridal Shower for Adrienne Gahm, bride to be of Michael Spieker, on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 1:30 p.m. in the community room of Morris & Associates, 600 Atlantic Ave, Morris (please use the back door).