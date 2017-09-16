Open Houses

An 80th birthday party for Gary Bruns will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at The Morris Eagles Club. No gifts please.

An open house bridal shower in honor of Whitney Gramm, bride to be of Rick Millard, will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Morris Evangelical Free Church. Come and go as you please.

An open house baby shower for Nikki Mae Krosch, infant daughter of Cody and Molly (Asfeld) Krosch of Alberta, will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at First Lutheran Church of Morris. Please bring a children's book instead of a card.

Cake and coffee will be served in honor of Art and Pat Stahn's 60th wedding anniversary following services on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Our Savior's Church in Chokio.

An open house 90th birthday celebration for Margaret Kramer will be 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, at the United Methodist Church of Herman.

An open house wedding reception for Jerry and Brenda (Knobloch) Messner will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Apostolic Christian Church fellowship center (south of Morris on Hwy 59).

An open house 80th birthday party for Curt Quisberg will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, at the farm of Mark and Michelle Raths at 51261 210th St., Morris (.5 miles north on Hwy 9 and 3 miles west on 210th St. - Watch for signs.)

Please join us in sharing our joy as we prepare for a baby boy. An open house baby shower for Baby Beyer, son of Mac & Xochil, will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Faith Lutheran Church (108 west 8th street) in Morris. All are welcome to attend.