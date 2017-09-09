Open Houses

Welcome Home Party open house for David Giese who has returned home from four months in the hospital and rehab. We will be celebrating David & Rebecca's 28th wedding anniversary, Rebecca's 50th birthday, David's 63rd birthday and Evelyn Giese's 93rd birthday. The celebration is from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the American Legion Post 29 in Morris. Come and enjoy cake and refreshments while visiting with family and friends.

Open House Bridal Shower in honor of Whitney Gramm, bride to be of Rick Millard, will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Morris Evangelical Free Church. Come and go as you please.