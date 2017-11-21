Riverview plans fifth large dairy west of Willmar

The public comment period opened Monday for an environmental assessment worksheet on the Swenoda Dairy. Public comment will be accepted through Dec. 20.

Swenoda Dairy is planned for a 130-acre site in Section 36 of Swenoda Township, Swift County. It will be located about three miles north of Highway 40, about 1½ miles west of state Highway 29, and approximately six miles southwest of Benson.

It will hold 9,500 animal units of Jersey cows in a free stall barn facility, according to the environmental assessment worksheet.

The company is currently completing construction on an identical-sized dairy in Louriston Township of Chippewa County along Highway 40. It also operates the East Dublin, West Dublin and Meadow Star dairies west of Willmar.

There are four residences within a one-mile radius of the planned Swenoda Dairy. Seven other residences are considered nearby, but over one mile from the dairy. Emissions of hydrogen sulfide and odors will meet Minnesota air standards in the area, according to an engineering analysis completed for the environmental assessment worksheet. Modeling of odor emissions indicates that the maximum hourly intensity at a neighboring residence would be categorized as below the "faint'' threshold.

The Swenoda Dairy is projected to produce 85 million gallons of manure each year. The company has 6,300 to 7,300 acres of farmland available for its application.

The dairy will develop wells to provide 120 million gallons of water per year.

The dairy will send 56-semi loads of milk per week to a processing plant. Fifteen semi-loads of feed will arrive at the site each week.

A public notice for the general permit will be posted on the MPCA website at www.pca.state.mn.us/public-notices.

George Schwint of the MPCA Willmar office will be accepting written comments on the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit either by email at george.schwint@state.mn.us, at 320-894-5866, or mailed to him at Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, 1601 U.S. Hwy. 12 E., Willmar, MN 56201