Community Calendar

MORRIS SENIOR CENTER CHRISTMAS BAZAAR with Bake Sale, Crafts, Quilt Raffle, morning coffee and rolls, and BBQ and Egg Salad sandwiches, soup and pie lunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

RYAN WINTHER BENEFIT will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Herman Community Center. The event includes steak sandwiches, silent and live auctions, and live music following the benefit.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 4

CHRISTMAS CONCERT for Hancock School grades K-12 with lasagna supper will be held starting at 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6

OUR ENERGY FUTURE: STEVENS COUNTY, a discussion on the future of energy in the community, will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the West Central Research and Outreach Center. RSVP at www.bit.ly/sc-energy

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7

HANCOCK ELEMENTARY NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC BEE is at 1:45 p.m. in the multipurpose gym at Hancock Schools.

THIRD AND FOURTH GRADE CONCERTS at Morris Area Elementary School with third grade starting at 6.30 p.m. and fourth grade starting at 7:30 p.m. in the concert hall.