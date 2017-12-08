Hancock Commercial Clubs sponsors holiday coloring contest

Hancock children can get copies of the picture pertaining to their age group at the Hancock School, Community Development Bank, Hometown Flooring, the Cutting Edge and the Hancock city office. The pictures can also be downloaded from the Stevens County Times website. Return the finished picture to any of these locations for judging.

Age groups are pre-school and kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade, 3rd and 4th grade, and 5th and 6th grade.

Prizes will be awarded from the Hancock Commercial Club in each of the age brackets. Be sure to color the picture designated for your age group.

The deadline for entering the contest is Dec. 20, so get your picture colored today.